Sharib Hashmi calls Jab Tak Hai Jaan 'a dream come true' as the film clocks 13 years

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Sharib Hashmi, who was seen as Shah Rukh Khan's best friend in Yash Chopra's last directorial "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" celebrated as the romantic entertainer completed 13 years of release.

Treating the netizens with some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the drama, Sharib called "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" a dream come true for him.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "#JabTakHaiJaan completes 13 yrs (Smiling face emoji) the film Very close to my heart !! #DreamComeTrue Ek hi film mein Yash ji mil gaye Anil Mehta sir mil gaye SRK sir mil gaye, Manish Malhotra Saab mil gaye (red heart emojis) Jeevan dhanya ho gaya !!!! (sic)"

Recalling some precious moments from the making of "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", Sharib added a peom saying, "Wo Yash Ji ke mooh se tareef ke alfaaz...Woh pehli mulakaat SRK sir ke saath...Woh KatrinaKaif Anushka Sharma ke saath emotional scene...woh London ki galiyon mein bitaya saara din...Nahin Bhoolunga main JAB TAK HAI JAAN, JAB TAK HAI JAAN, JAB TAK HAI JAAN (red heart emojis) (beaming face with smiling eyes emojis) thank you so much @shanoosharmarahihai (red heart emoji) @yrf (red heart emoji)."

Co-written and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the project featured Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

Joining them as the supporting cast were Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Sarika, along with others.

The film marked ace filmmaker Yash Chopra’s return to directing after his 2004 release "Veer-Zaara", which also starred SRK and turned out to be his final directorial venture before his demise in October 2012.

"Jab Tak Hai Jaan" shares a poignant tale of love, sacrifice, and destiny. It talks about the life of Major Samar Anand (Played by Shah Rukh Khan), who navigates the complexities around love and his duty to the nation.

