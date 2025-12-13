Shehbaz Badeshah on friendship with Amaal Mallik: ‘Zero competition’

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Former “Bigg Boss 19” contestant Shehbaz Badeshah has opened up about his close bond with composer-singer Amaal Mallik, calling their relationship one rooted in genuine friendship and mutual respect rather than rivalry.

Emphasising that there is “zero competition” between them, Shehbaz took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Amaal from the success party of the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

“Real friendship, zero competition,” Shehbaz, who is the brother of actress Shehnaaz Gill, wrote while giving a shout-out to Amaal Mallik.

Shehbaz and Amaal became close friends during the 19th season of “Bigg Boss,” which was won by actor Gaurav Khanna on the grand finale night. Shehbaz was in the Top 10, while Amaal made it to the Top 5.

Along with Amaal and Gaurav, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal made it to the Top 5.

"Bigg Boss 19" premiered on August 24, 2025, with 16 contestants including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari. The season also saw two wild-card entries in the form of Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

After the grand finale, Amaal penned an emotional note as he talked about his stint on the recently concluded controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 19”, finishing in the Top 5.

Taking to Instagram, he said he entered the house with “uncertainty”, but walked out with growth, learning and memories he will carry forever.

Amaal wrote on Instagram: “Top 5. From walking into the house with uncertainty to standing in the Top 5. I’ve grown, I’ve learned, I’ve felt, and I’ve lived every second.”

What moved him the most, however, was the constant support of his fanbase.

“Bigg Boss 19 gave me a journey I’ll never forget, but my biggest strength were you guys, my Amaalians. Your love carried me further than I ever thought I’d go. Thank you for carrying me till the very end! Signing off, with a full heart (sic),” he added.

--IANS

dc/