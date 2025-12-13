Jackie Shroff honours Smita Patil’s legacy on her 39th death anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff on Saturday fondly remembered late actress Smita Patil on her 39th death anniversary, paying a heartfelt tribute to one of Indian cinema’s most revered performers.

Taking to Instagram stories, Jackie shared a monochrome picture of Smita Patil and wrote, “Remembering Smita Patil ji on her death anniversary. Always in our hearts.”

The post was accompanied by the soulful Lata Mangeshkar song “Shaam Hui” from the 1985 film Aakhir Kyon?

Smita, who was known for her unconventional portrayal of strong and independent women, appeared in over 80 films, in a career that spanned over a decade and was the recipient of two National Film Awards. In 1985, she received the Padma Shri.

The late star made her film debut with Shyam Benegal’s Charandas Chor. She went on to become one of the leading actresses of parallel cinema, a New Wave movement in Indian cinema, while also appearing in several mainstream films during her career.

Some of her most notable works include Manthan, Bhumika, Jait Re Jait, Aakrosh, Chakra, Namak Halaal, Bazaar, Umbartha, Shakti, Arth, Ardh Satya, Mandi, Aaj Ki Awaaz, Chidambaram, Mirch Masala, Amrit, Dance Dance and Waaris.

She was married to actor Raj Babbar, with whom she had a son, actor Prateik Smita Patil. She died on 13 December 1986 at the age of 31 due to childbirth complications. Over ten of her films were released after her death.

Galiyon Ka Badshah was the final film, where Smita was seen posthumously. It was released in 1990. The film stars Raaj Kumar, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Poonam Dhillon, Smita Patil, Aruna Irani, Ranjeet, Danny Denzongpa, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri.

Talking about Jackie, he will next feature in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

dc/