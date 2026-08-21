Shanto hopes Tanzid, Mushfiqur get fitness clearance as Bangladesh keep fingers crossed

Mackay, Aug 21 (IANS) Bangladesh are awaiting fitness clearance for opening batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim and veteran wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim ahead of the second Test match against Australia in Mackay. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is hopeful that the duo will get the nod from the medical team, but will have to wait before making a final call on Tanzid.

The Southpaw Tanzid hit a masterful century in the first Test in Darwin, but missed the batting session in Mackay on Thursday due to neck stiffness, which casted doubts over his participation in the second game. However, skipper Shanto revealed that the opener batted on Friday after completing his scan. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur picked up a finger injury while putting in the hard yards in the nets on Thursday.

"Mushfiqur bhai is doing well so far. Tamim also batted today. Overall, I think we will be able to make a good decision tomorrow morning," Shanto told the media on the eve of the second Test. "I have an idea [about the playing XI], but I'll take another look tomorrow morning."

However, the skipper noted that the final call on Tanzid will be taken only on the match day. "As far as Tanzid is concerned, he batted today, and that is a positive sign. But in medical terms, we want to observe him a little more until tomorrow morning. Hopefully he will be fine. But we have all kinds of options. So I don't think there will be much of a problem," he added.

Shanto also confirmed that left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam is "fine and healthy", which means he can slot back into the team for the Mackay Test. However, whether the visitors will leave out the left-arm spinner Taijul Islam for him is anyone's guess. "Shoriful is fine, healthy. He is bowling well. I hope he will do something good if he gets the chance," said Shanto.

"I think the bowlers will get a little help because of the wind. The swing might get a little extra. If the bowlers can use the wind, it will definitely be an added advantage for the bowlers.

Shanto revealed that the composition of the squad gives him all the choices to pick from, with five seamers and two spinners present. "The wicket looks good. Of course, the practice wicket we practiced on had a bit more bounce. All five pace bowlers in our squad are ready. The positive side is that the two spinners we have bowl well in any conditions. I think, since we have a little more time, we will take another look at the wicket in the morning and make whatever decision is best for the team," said Shanto.

"I have said many times that the spin attack we have is very experienced and can bowl in any condition. They know how to bowl in these conditions. With the kind of spinners we have in the team, we have the opportunity to play with three pacers and two spin bowlers.

"I am very happy with the combination we are playing with. The fast bowlers are doing a great job. If we really think that we need a fourth pacer, then the fourth and fifth pacers are also ready to do their job," he said.

Bangladesh stunned Australia in Darwin to mark their first-ever win in Test cricket Down Under. The Bangla Tigers put up a stellar show with Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz leading the way with the ball and Tanzid scoring the crucial century in the first innings. But Shanto said the win is now history, and the team now puts its focus on the second Test. "I think it's done. The Darwin win is over now. Now we have to play good cricket for five days again. It's very important for us to do well in this Test match. We have to do well again against this bowling and batting attack," he said.

--IANS

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