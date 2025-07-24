July 24, 2025 2:23 PM हिंदी

Shantanu Maheshwari talks about shooting in Vietnam for ‘Bade Din Huye’

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actor Shantanu Maheshwari has talked about shooting in Vietnam for the song “Bade Din Huye” from his upcoming film “Love In Vietnam” and said he was mesmerised looking at the shoot location.

The makers recently released a melodious track titled Bade Din Huye, sung by Armaan Malik, on the occasion of the singer’s 30th birthday.

Shantanu said: ” When we reached Vietnam and I first saw the location for the track along with our choreographer, I was truly mesmerized. The place was so stunning, it naturally complemented the romantic vibe of the song.”

He added: “Our choreographer Kruti Mahesh worked beautifully with the mood of the setting, and full credit to our director Rahhat Shah Kazmi sir, who had envisioned and designed the entire sequence so aesthetically. The location, choreography, and vision all came together perfectly, and I am sure audiences will be just as captivated when they see it on screen.”

The song has been extensively shot across striking locations in Vietnam, further enhancing the visual appeal of the track. The project also features Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal, and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles.

“Love in Vietnam is a heart wrenching musical love story by Rahhat Shah Kazmi Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Blue Lotus Productions, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi film studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan productions & Mango Tree Entertainment is all set to release theatrically very soon.

“Love in Vietnam” is a musical romance based on a best-selling Turkish novel, "Madonna in a Fur Coat". The film features a mix of Indian and Vietnamese actors, including Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, and Kha Ngan.

Talking about Shantanu, he gained fame for his debut role as Swayam Shekhawat in the popular youth television show Dil Dosti Dance.

Shantanu gained widespread recognition due to his impressive dance skills, leading to his victory in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He has also represented India internationally as part of the Desi Hoppers dance crew, winning the World of Dance Championship in Los Angeles.

Additionally, he made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt.

--IANS

dc/

