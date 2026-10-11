October 11, 2026 2:41 PM हिंदी

Shanghai Masters: Arthur Gea stuns Shelton to reach last 16

Shanghai Masters: Arthur Gea stuns Shelton to reach last 16

Shanghai, Oct 11 (IANS) French qualifier Arthur Gea produced the biggest upset of his career at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, knocking out fourth-ranked Ben Shelton in straight sets to secure his first victory over a Top 10 opponent and advance to the fourth round.

The 21-year-old prevailed 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) against the third-seeded American, demonstrating composure in two closely contested tie-breaks to extend his remarkable breakthrough season at the penultimate ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year.

Making his main-draw debut at a Masters 1000 event, Gea showed little sign of being overwhelmed by the occasion. Despite twice surrendering a break advantage in the opening set, the Frenchman held his nerve when the contest reached the tie-break, edging it 7-5 to take the early lead.

The second set followed a similarly tense pattern. Gea created an early break opportunity but subsequently lost his serve in the seventh game. He responded immediately by breaking Shelton back, ensuring that neither player could establish a decisive advantage before another tie-break became necessary.

Gea proved the more assured player in the closing exchanges, taking the second tie-break 7-3 to complete the straight-sets victory and book his place in the last 16.

The result adds another significant achievement to a season in which Gea has rapidly established himself as a player to watch. He claimed his maiden ATP Tour title at the Los Cabos ATP 250 tournament in July before making an unexpected run to the fourth round of the US Open as a lucky loser. His campaign in New York ended against Botic van de Zandschulp after a five-set contest.

The Shanghai victory now gives Gea an opportunity to reach his first Masters 1000 quarter-final. He will next face either Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo or Czech youngster Jakub Mensik in the fourth round.

For Shelton, the defeat represents a setback after a promising stretch of the season. The 24-year-old American reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open earlier in September before representing the United States in the Davis Cup. He subsequently withdrew from the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo because of a shoulder injury.

A four-time ATP Tour title winner this season, Shelton entered Shanghai seeking valuable points in the race to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin. He currently occupies fourth place in the ATP Live Race to Turin and is aiming to make a second consecutive appearance at the season-ending championship.

--IANS

vi/bc

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