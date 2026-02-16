Shanaya Kapoor reveals 'Tu yaa main' came at a time when she was not really confident

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Shanaya Kapoor revealed that her latest release "Tu yaa main" came at a time when she was not really feeling confident about herself.

She added that her character Avani ended up teaching her a lot.

"Tu yaa main came into my life at a time when I really didn’t have the most confidence in myself.. and it gave me that.. and everything more. Tu Yaa Main is now in theatres and Avani is out there surviving crocodiles. She taught me so much.. especially taught me how to be a complete BADASS. (still trying.. getting there.. I think) (sic)," her Insta post read.

Shanaya also thanked the audience for showering so much love on her as Avni.

She added, "Thank you… thank you not just for letting me play her, but for accepting me as a part of something like this so early on in my career… all the love from the audience.. the reviews.. everything. Overwhelmed."

Expressing her gratitude to director Bejoy Nambiar for trusting her, she wrote, "@bejoynambiar sir thank you for bringing AVANI to life.. for believing in me and pushing me to be the best version of myself.. I’m forever grateful to have gotten the chance to be directed by YOU! Love u sir!"

Shanaya further thanked producer Aanand L Rai, saying, "@aanandlrai sir this whole madness exists because you back stories that aren’t the obvious choice. You backed me when you could have taken ANYONE else for this character and they would have happily done and been part of your project.. so thank you for believing in ME and giving me this opportunity. You gave me this chance, a chance on a new actor, that had to fill in shoes of a heavy and layered character. A chance to be part of a wild and super cool story. Thank you for trusting me. You’re the best."

"@gouravadarsh allaflowpara from nalasopara, talent hai bharpur, naa dekhoge dobara.. (Rap is not my thing). thank you for being you and the best partner through this roller coaster of a ride!", she shared for her co-star Adarsh Gourav.

"See you at the next one Bacchi," Shanaya signed off.

--IANS

pm/