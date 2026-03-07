Shanaya Kapoor posts a major throwback video with Janhvi Kapoor from their childhood days

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actress Shanaya Kapoor shared an adorable throwback video, on Friday, that featured herself and cousin and actress Janhvi Kapoor from their childhood days while wishing the latter on her birthday.

Taking to her social media account, Shanaya posted a super nostalgic clip and wrote:“@janhvikapoorHappy birthday love u.”

In the video, the two sisters, in their toddler era, can be seen having a ball of a time as little kids, giggling, laughing and running around the house.

The clip appears to have been casually recorded by a family member at home, capturing the fun playful moment between the cousins.

Little Janhvi is seen wearing a bright blue outfit, while an event younger Shanaya is seen dressed in a white frock.

Going by their appearance in the clip, Janhvi seems to be around five to six years old, while Shanaya looks hardly two to three years old.

For the uninitiated, Janhvi is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor are real brothers, and Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor is their sibling as well.

Actors Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are among Janhvi and Shanaya’s first cousins in the extended Kapoor family.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

The film released a few months after the demise of her mother Sridevi and marked Janhvi’s entry into the Hindi film industry.

Shanaya Kapoor, meanwhile, made her Bollywood debut opposite Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan in 2025.

The film received a modest response at the box office. She was last seen in Tu Ya Mein, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and also starring Adarsh Gourav. The film opened to a lukewarm response from audiences.

–IANS

rd/