March 07, 2026 4:08 PM हिंदी

Granted international validation, Pak military regime intensifies aggression against Afghanistan

Granted international validation, Pak military regime intensifies aggression against Afghanistan

Islamabad, March 7 (IANS) Pakistan’s military establishment behaves not simply as a “State sponsor of proxies”, but as a proxy force backed by its own state apparatus — using civilian governments as diplomatic packaging while the army maintains strategic control.

When granted international validation, the military regime translates that legitimacy into operational freedom — intensifying coercion against Afghanistan, violating its sovereignty, and causing recurring civilian casualties documented by global media outlets and organisations, including the United Nations, a report detailed.

“Pakistan’s military establishment has spent decades turning Afghanistan into a managed battlefield — an arena to be penetrated, pressured, and periodically punished so that no Afghan government can fully control its sovereignty or pursue an independent regional policy. That doctrine is usually packaged in the language of ‘strategic depth,’ ‘counterterrorism', or ‘Line of Control (LOC)/Durand Line security',” a report in 'Eurasia Review' detailed.

“In practice, it has looked like a repeatable cycle: build proxies, weaponise instability, sell ‘solutions’ to outside powers, and then reset the crisis whenever Afghanistan begins to slip outside Pakistan’s control,” it added.

According to the report, the recent escalations — marked airstrikes, drone attacks, and cross-border violence — reflect this pattern.

“What makes the latest phase distinct”, it said, is the “recurring pattern of Washington validation followed by Afghan bloodshed” - moments when Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and “self-declared” Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir are publicly praised by President Donald Trump, “followed soon after by Pakistani attacks inside Afghanistan that Afghans and UN-linked reporting describe as involving civilian casualties."

“Timing alone does not prove causation. But when timing repeats in the same political rhythm — praise, photo-ops, diplomatic uplift; then bombs over Afghan territory — it becomes a pattern that deserves documentation, not dismissal,” the report noted.

According to the report, Pakistan’s military leadership does not require an explicit written “green light” to act, arguing that global politics often functions through signals such as “who is welcomed, who is praised, who is treated as indispensable, and who is publicly framed as a ‘partner’.”

When Pakistan’s top military leadership receives strong validation in Washington — particularly during heightened regional tensions — Rawalpindi may interpret it as diplomatic cover to act more aggressively against Afghanistan while still projecting itself as a cooperative partner.

The report further said, “Trump’s public praise of Sharif and Munir is not only symbolism; it shapes the narrative environment. It positions Pakistan as a valued partner while Afghanistan is framed primarily as a source of militancy and disorder. That asymmetry — praise for Islamabad, suspicion toward Kabul — makes it easier for Pakistan to violate Afghan sovereignty, kill civilians and still claim legitimacy as a counter-terror actor.”

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Pink-ball Test: Sutherland hits 129 as Australia extend lead to 112 runs despite Indian fightback

Pink-ball Test: Sutherland hits 129 as Australia extend lead to 112 runs despite Indian fightback

T20 WC: Ahmedabad braces for historic showdown as IND-NZ cross swords (Preview)

T20 WC: Ahmedabad braces for historic showdown as IND-NZ cross swords (Preview)

Rhea Kapoor's birthday celebration includes a sweet reference to Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu

Rhea Kapoor's birthday celebration includes a sweet reference to Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu

India’s billionaire count rises to 308, ranks 3rd worldwide: Hurun list

India’s billionaire count rises to 308, ranks 3rd worldwide: Hurun Global list

'Best Indomitable Woman in Advancing Democracy' award to be conferred on Khaleda Zia posthumously

'Best Indomitable Woman in Advancing Democracy' award to be conferred on Khaleda Zia posthumously

Gaddar State Film Awards for 2025: Naga Chaitanya wins Best Actor, Rashmika Mandanna wins Best Actress! (Photo Credit: Geetha Arts/X)

Gaddar State Film Awards for 2025: Naga Chaitanya wins Best Actor, Rashmika Mandanna wins Best Actress!

Granted international validation, Pak military regime intensifies aggression against Afghanistan

Granted international validation, Pak military regime intensifies aggression against Afghanistan

International Women’s Day fills us with energy to move forward with dignity, self-respect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

International Women’s Day fills us with energy to progress with dignity, self-respect: Delhi CM

Dia Mirza says even her five-year-old son understands cutting trees means “erasing life": Trees aren't martyrs

Dia Mirza says her five-year-old son understands cutting trees means “erasing life": Trees aren't martyrs

Prospects for lasting solution to Pak-Afghan conflict remain unlikely: Report (File image)

Prospects for lasting solution to Pak-Afghan conflict remain unlikely: Report