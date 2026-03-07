International Women’s Day fills us with energy to progress with dignity, self-respect: Delhi CM

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday extended her heartfelt greetings to women across the country on the occasion of International Women’s Day, stating that the day inspires women to move forward with dignity and self-respect.

Speaking to reporters, Rekha Gupta said that International Women’s Day is an important occasion to recognise the strength, achievements, and contributions of women in society.

“On the occasion of International Women’s Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the women of the country and Delhi. This day fills us with new energy to move forward with dignity and self-respect,” she said.

She further emphasised that the Delhi government stands firmly with women and is committed to supporting their growth and success in every field.

“The Delhi government is with the women and wants to see them successful. We are committed to ensuring that women receive the opportunities and encouragement they deserve to achieve their goals,” she said.

CM Gupta also stressed the importance of creating better opportunities for the next generation of girls so they can achieve their full potential.

“I believe that as the nation continues to progress, we must ensure that the opportunities we may have missed in the past are made available to our daughters in the future. They should receive every chance and encouragement to move forward and achieve success,” she added.

International Women’s Day, observed every year on March 8, celebrates the strength, resilience, and achievements of women across the world. The day recognises women’s social, economic, cultural, and political contributions while also highlighting the ongoing fight for gender equality.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2026, 'Give to Gain,' focusses on the power of collective support and encourages individuals and communities to uplift women by sharing opportunities and resources.

The day also reflects the efforts of countless women who fought for equal rights, raised their voices against injustice, and demanded equal opportunities in society.

Women leaders across various fields — including activism, politics, arts, sports, and entrepreneurship — have been breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks, paving the way for greater equality and progress.

Despite significant progress, challenges still remain. Advocates say that women’s empowerment is not only a women’s issue but a broader societal responsibility that drives growth, innovation, and positive change.

Their contributions continue to highlight the importance of ensuring equal participation of women in all decision-making spaces and unlocking their immense potential for building a more equitable world.

