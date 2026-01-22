Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main trailer promises romance, thrill and a fight for survival

Mumbai Jan 22 (IANS) Actress Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav have left no crumbs with the Tu Yaa Main teaser. The edge-of-the-seat trailer pulled audiences into the world of two content creators, until their lives took a terrifying turn when they came face-to-face with a menacing crocodile.

Talking about the trailer, kicking off with a playful Khoon Bhari Maang nod, the trailer introduces Shanaya Kapoor as Miss Vanity and Adarsh Gourav as ‘A’, a confident creator from Nalasopara. What seems to have started as fun collabs and daring adventures quickly flips, as the duo end up trapped in a pool, stained in blood and facing a bloodthirsty crocodile that won’t back down.

The Bejoy Nambiar directorial, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, promises an experience that will turn an ordinary date into a chilling memory, making it the perfect #DateFright experience for audiences seeking something beyond the usual Valentine’s watch.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Rooted in today’s creator-driven culture, the film offers a fresh, youthful take on love and survival, and is set for release on 13 February 2026.

Actress Shanaya Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with the movie Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan.

The actress start opposite actor Vikrant Massey in the movie.

Despite its aggressive promotion the movie did not perform well at the box office. For the uninitiated, Shanaya Kapoor is the cousin sister of actress Jahnvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor.

She is the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor.

