Shamita Shetty shares pictures from her religious trip with Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, along with her actress sister Shamita Shetty, recently was on a holy trip to Saptashrungi Vani, Shirdi and Trimbakeshwar.

Shamita Shetty took to her social media account to reveal their spiritual two-day getaway and described it as a deeply fulfilling experience.

Sharing a series of pictures from their trip, Shamita captioned her post, “Beautiful two days spent visiting Saptashrungi Devi Temple, Shirdi, and Trimbakeshwar.” The first image showcases the grandeur of the iconic Trimbakeshwar temple, with its towering stone structure standing tall against a clear blue sky.

The ancient black stone carvings of the temple, drenched in heritage, set the tone for Shamita's spiritual retreat. Another picture captures Shamita inside the sanctum, dressed elegantly in a soft-pastel pink kurta with lace detailing. With her hands folded in prayer before the deity, the actress radiates grace and devotion.

A third image shows her along with devotees inside the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. Shamita in the picture is seen offering her prayers while priests in saffron robes lead the rituals. Shilpa Shetty was also seen standing beside Shamita, offering her prayers. The post also features a heartwarming selfie of Shamita with sister Shilpa Shetty.

Shamita, glowing in pastel attire, is joined by Shilpa, who donned a vibrant orange kurta with intricate embroidery. Both sisters adorned with vermilion tilak are seen smiling warmly, embodying the joy of shared faith. Another frame highlights their visit to the Saptashrungi Vani Temple, with Shilpa in a pink sari and Shamita beside her in her understated pastel look, offering prayers together. Interestingly, while Shamita's post focused on the temple, Shilpa Shetty recently gave fans a lighter glimpse of the trip on her own social media.

Shilpa shared candid pictures and videos of the sisters relishing the iconic street favourite stank vada pav along with mirchi bhajiyas. Their simple food indulgence struck a chord with fans who appreciated their down-to-earth moments.

Both Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty often go out on sacred trips, and once a year they, without fail, manage to visit their "kul-devat" in Mangalore, their hometown. Shilpa Shetty and Shamita often share glimpses of their holy trips.

