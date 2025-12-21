December 21, 2025 11:42 AM हिंदी

Shamita Shetty enjoys doing Christmas decorations with her little helpers

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) As the festive season is upon us, actress Shamita Shetty has commenced the Christmas decorations at her home. However, the 'Mohabbatein' actress is not alone; she has her little helpers with her.

The video uploaded by Shamita on her Instagram handle showed her working diligently on her Christmas tree, while her pet cats kept her company throughout.

Towards the end of the clip, we also get a glimpse of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree with various colorful ornaments, flowers, and even fairy lights.

"Christmas decorations with my lil helpers (red heart, Christmas tree and cat face emojis) (sic)." Shamita captioned the post.

Shamita is known to be a loving pet parent to two cats named Phoebe and Loki, and a kitten named Sexyy Sait. It might be interesting to know that the 'Zeher' actress has always had a cat or dog at home all her life.

Shamita also enjoys an extremely close relationship with her elder sister Shilpa Shetty.

As her 'didi and jiju', Shilpa and Raj Kundra celebrated their wedding anniversary on November 22, Shamita wished them with a heartfelt social media post.

Shamita posted a photo compilation of some of Shilpa and Raj's precious moments over the years on her official Instagram handle.

She wished Shilpa and Raj a lifetime of 'peace and happiness' with a post that read, "Happy Anniversary love birds (Red heart, ribbon, evil eye and hug emojis) wishing you a lifetime of peace and happiness always (Red heart and evil eye emojis) (sic)."

Shilpa also treated her InstaFam with a hilarious social media post on her anniversary.

In the clip dropped by the 'Sukhee' actress on her IG, Raj casually asks Shilpa if they should step out to celebrate their anniversary. Not aware of her husband's twist, an excited Shilpa instantly gets ready to head out, while Raj simply opens the main door, and leads her to the entrance of the house, and starts twirling her right there.

