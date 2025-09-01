September 01, 2025 4:56 PM हिंदी

Shamita Shetty climbs 7 floors, 5 times to stay fit, shares video

Mumbai Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Shamita Shetty is a thorough fitness freak and follows a very disciplined lifestyle. The actress took to her social media account today to share a video of her fitness regime that does not comprise any gym equipment or running track.

The actress emphasized simply walking up and down the staircase to stay fit. Talking about it, Shamita, in the video shared by her, said, “See, generally after my weight training, I do cardio for about 20-30 minutes. Today I thought, “I’ll climb the stairs because that really helps with building your quads, your hamstrings, and your glutes.” She's added, “It's a combination of cardio and strength training. I live on the 7th floor. The target is to climb up about 5 times today. But that's a lot of strength.”

Shamita always keeps on motivating her fans and also teaches easy ways to stay fit that can be incorporated into daily life without hitting the gym or doing extensive home workouts or yoga. The actress a few months ago had shared a 10-minute treadmill workout video. She captioned the video as, "Here's a quick workout routine for those who are pressed for time and still want to burn those calories! Repeat the routine 4-6 times, and you're sorted!" Step 1: Get on the treadmill.”

The 46-year-old shared a breakdown of exercises to make it easy for her fans to follow. Shamita, just like her sister Shilpa Shetty, follows an extremely disciplined lifestyle and is also very particular about what she eats.

Along with her fitness, Shamita also is very careful and particular about her skin and follows a healthy morning and night skin routine. The actress is a gifted artist, and when not busy with professional commitments, is always seen unwinding herself through painting beautiful pictures.

–IANS

rd/

