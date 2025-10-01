October 01, 2025 3:13 PM हिंदी

Shalini Pandey on her natural approach to acting: 'Feel comfortable in front of the camera'

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Shalini Pandey, who has been receiving a lot of praise for her natural screen presence and effortless dialogue delivery, opened up about her natural approach to acting.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the 'Maharaj' actress revealed that she feels extremely comfortable in front of the camera.

She was asked, "Do you feel your talent is natural, or is it something you worked towards?"

Speaking to IANS, Shalini claimed that she feels safest and most comfortable when she has to become someone else.

"I honestly don’t know if it’s natural talent or not, but I always wanted to become an actor. I feel very comfortable in front of the camera, especially when I’m playing another character—not as Shalini, but when I’m given lines and have to become someone else. That’s when I feel my most comfortable and safest. Maybe that’s why it feels natural, because acting has always been my safe space," the 'Dabba Cartel' actor shared.

Shalini, who made a powerful acting debut with the blockbuster “Arjun Reddy,” co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, talked about how the film became a turning point in her career.

Reflecting on the massive success of her debut drama, Shalini stated that “Arjun Reddy” not only brought her into the limelight but also gave her the much-needed validation and confidence as an actor to pursue diverse roles.

She told IANS, “When Arjun Reddy was being made, we were all new. It was our first film, and we just wanted to do good work together. Once it was released and received so much love, more than feeling pressure, it gave me validation as an actor. I had been thinking for so long that I wanted to become an actor, and now suddenly I was getting the love for it. That validation was very important. At the time, I was so new that I didn’t even know how to take pressure. I was simply enjoying everything and hoping that the work I do in the future also continues to receive the same love. That was my focus during Arjun Reddy and after it.”

--IANS

pm/

