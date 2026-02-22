Shakti Mohan brings Russia to India with ‘Dance Across The World’

Mumbai Feb 22 (IANS) Shakti Mohan is all set to not just dance across international borders, but is busy building a global cultural movement.

The ace dancer, choreographer has dropped the latest episode of her passion project Dance Across The World, this time exploring the rich and powerful folk traditions of Russia. To mark the launch, Shakti hosted a celebratory evening surrounded by close friends, family and industry insiders, turning the episode premiere into a moment of pride and power.

Through her YouTube IP, Shakti has been travelling across continents with a mission to bring ancient folk dance traditions to today’s youth. From Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, United States, United Arab Emirates and Tanzania in Season 1, to Georgia, Australia and Bhutan in Season 2, and now Russia, the scale of Shakti’s vision continues to grow.

Speaking about the show, Shakti shared, “The core idea of the show is to travel to different countries and explore their folk dance forms, dance traditions that are incredibly beautiful, raw, pure, and have existed for thousands of years. To preserve these ancient art forms, someone needs to bring them to today’s youth, and that’s exactly what I aim to do. This is honestly one of my favourite things I’ve ever done. I absolutely love to travel and dance, so this show feels like the perfect blend for me.”

Speaking about the Russian dance form, she says, “Russian dance is incredibly unique,authentic, rich, and deeply rooted in nature, love, and storytelling, which is something I strongly relate to as an Indian dancer. While I come from a Bharatanatyam background with intense footwork, Russian dance is very different in technique, pace, and style, making it quite challenging to learn and perform so quickly.”

She added, “What touched me most was the warmth and generosity of the people. The Russian choreographer was so moved by my dedication that she gifted me a traditional headgear, which meant a lot. Though Russian dance is very different from Indian forms, I do feel there’s beautiful potential for fusion, like blending Kalinka with Kathak. India and Russia share a deep cultural bond, and my experience there left me with very fond memories.”

For the uninitiated, in the Russia special episode, Shakti will not only be seen immersing herself in traditional Russian dance but also embraces the country’s extreme climate, even taking on an icy cold plunge challenge, proving once again that she doesn’t just visit cultures, she experiences them fully.

Her sisters Neeti Mohan and Mukti Mohan, and some of her industry friends were among those present at the launch, cheering her on as she continues to create a one-of-a-kind global dance archive through her platform Nritya Shakti.

Since its debut, Dance Across The World has received widespread appreciation for its docu-style storytelling that seamlessly blends education, entertainment, and cultural immersion.

