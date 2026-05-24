Shakira says she has no time for love

Los Angeles, May 24 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Shakira has shared that she is too busy for love. The singer has been single since her long-term relationship with Gerard Pique, the father of her sons Milan, 13, and 11-year-old Sasha, ended in 2022.

The singer has said that she isn't looking for anyone new because she is enjoying her time with her kids and focusing on her career, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told The Times newspaper, “No romance for me for now. There’s no space or time in my life for that. My plate is quite full. My kids are my priority”.

She further mentioned, “And my career. Strangely enough, I’m in love with my career like I’ve never been in my life. I’m enjoying my time alone as well”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 49-year-old star reflected on going through the "darkest moment" of her life when she split from Gerard, at a time while her father William was hospitalised following a severe fall, but she ultimately feels stronger for her experiences.

She said, "(I was living through) the darkest moment, when I saw the dissolution of my family. The family that I had dreamt to keep forever. I’ve been through so much pain, but it has made me perhaps in an unforeseen way a wiser person, or stronger, at least. They say that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and it is true. It’s amazing to learn that humans have a resilience that we can resort to at any moment in our lives”.

“Sometimes through hardships and through pain is how we discover how strong we can be. Suffering sometimes makes you a better person, makes you value friends and support”, she added.

Shakira believes there are always lessons to learn from hardship. She said, “Life sometimes can be a b****, but it’s also beautiful and made of light and shadows. So I thank life for every single moment, the bright ones and the dark ones, the people who have made me suffer because they have become my masters who have taught me lessons, very valuable lessons”.

The singer will always be grateful to Gerard for the impact he had on her life.

--IANS

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