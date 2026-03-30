Shaheer Sheikh says life is about ‘moments that take your breath away’

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Television actor Shaheer Sheikh shared a reflective note, saying that for him, life is defined by fleeting yet powerful moments that leave one in awe.

Shaheer took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images of himself looking at sun and flexing his muscles. He captioned the post: “For me life is about moments that take ur breath away..”

Shaheer has wrapped up his work for Ab Hoga Hisaab, which also features Mouni Roy, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sanjay Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, and Harman Singha.

Ab Hoga Hisaab is an upcoming crime thriller series, which revolves around a, murder investigation, vengeance, and a, high-stakes game of, power in Punjab, wrapped filming in early 2026 and is set for an early release.

Shaheer is best known for his roles in shows like “Navya… Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal,” his portrayal of Prince Arjun in the mythological series “Mahabharat,” “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi,” and “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.”

He has also ventured into digital platforms and films. He made his Bollywood debut with the thriller “Do Patti” alongside Kriti Sanon and Kajol. The film, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, was co-produced by Kriti Sanon and Kanika Dhillon.

Do Patti is a drama thriller film directed by debutante Shashanka Chaturvedi. The story follows a police officer's troubled ordeals with a couple wherein the wife, who has a jealous twin sister, accuses the husband of attempting to murder her, leading to the rivalry between the twins also coming under scrutiny.

On the web front, Shaheer was last seen in Pavitra Rishta – It's Never too Late, which had Ankita Lokhande reprising her role as Archana and Shaheer Sheikh as Manav.

The first edition of the show aired from 2009 to 2014. It featured Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput, Hiten Tejwani, Asha Negi, Shakti Arora, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Veer Mehra in lead roles .

It is an adaptation of Tamil television series Thirumathi Selvam. It is the third longest-running Indian television series of Zee TV.

--IANS

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