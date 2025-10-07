October 07, 2025 1:50 PM हिंदी

Shahana Goswami reveals why she can’t wait for ‘Santosh’ to premiere across India

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Shahana Goswami expressed her excitement ahead of the Indian release of her film “Santosh.”

She revealed that she can’t wait for audiences across the country to experience the story and connect with her performance. After earning critical acclaim at Cannes, the film is set to premiere digitally on Lionsgate Play on October 17. Speaking about the movie, Shahana said, “Santosh is a film that is very close to my heart. A beautifully written story, depicted truthfully, holding up a mirror to us of the world we live in, that we have all helped create.”

“Sandhya Suri, the writer and director, has crafted something so meaningful and touching. The film has been shown all over the world, starting its journey at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, and has been greatly appreciated by critics and the public alike. All the actors in Santosh are brilliant, but I will especially speak of Sunita Rajwar, who has done an excellent job playing a very complex character. It was a joy working with her and watching her become Geeta Sharma. You will see her in a completely new avatar. I cannot wait for everyone in India to finally be able to watch the film,” she added.

Directed by Sandhya Suri and produced by Good Chaos, Cinefrance Studios, and MetFilm Production, “Santosh” stars Shahana Goswami in a blistering lead role, alongside Sunita Rajwar as Inspector Geeta Sharma.

The film centers on a young widow who, through a compassionate appointment, takes over her late husband’s position in the police force. What starts as a symbolic role quickly becomes a true test of her resolve when she is tasked with investigating the rape and murder of a Dalit teenager.

The film premiered globally in the Un Certain Regard section of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2024, where it garnered widespread critical acclaim. Additionally, the film was chosen as the United Kingdom’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards, successfully making it to the December shortlist.

--IANS

ps/

