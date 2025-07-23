July 23, 2025 5:00 PM हिंदी

Shahabuddin Razvi slams SP’s mosque meet, demands Imam’s removal

Shahabuddin Razvi slams SP’s mosque meet, demands Imam’s removal (IANS)

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The All-India Muslim Jamaat president, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on Wednesday strongly objected to a political meeting allegedly held inside a mosque in Delhi’s Parliament Street, demanding the immediate removal of its Imam, Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi.

Razvi, in a statement to IANS, accused Nadvi, who is also an MP from Rampur, of turning the sacred mosque space into a “political arena,” violating Islamic principles that designate mosques solely as places of worship.

“The mosque is a house of God, meant for prayers, not politics. Islam forbids worldly and political discussions inside the mosque,” Razvi told IANS.

His comments come hours after photographs showing SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, MPs Dharmendra Yadav (Azamgarh), Ziaur Rahman Barq (Sambhal), along with Dimple Yadav and several SP leaders, attending a meeting in the mosque’s central courtyard, seated alongside Imam Mohibullah Nadvi, created a political controversy.

“Allowing political leaders, including non-Muslims, to hold meetings within the mosque is not only a grave sin but also an insult to its sanctity,” Razvi asserted.

He demanded that the mosque committee remove Nadvi from the position of Imam and that he should apologize to the Muslim community. “If Nadvi does not seek forgiveness, a nationwide agitation will be launched by Muslim youth, scholars, and organizations,” Razvi warned, adding that the Imam must publicly commit to never allowing such political activities inside the mosque again.

The controversy erupted after Akhilesh Yadav and senior SP leaders visited the Parliament Street Mosque on Tuesday evening.

The BJP termed it a political stunt. Religious leaders like Razvi also criticised the move.

As the issue gains momentum, it has sparked debate on intermingling of faith and politics, and the limits of political expression in religious spaces. The mosque committee has yet to issue a statement.

--IANS

sas/skp

LATEST NEWS

Unnati Hooda dazzles with upset win, sets up Round-of-16 clash with Sindhu at China Open on Wednesday. Photo credit: Badminton Photos/BWF

Unnati Hooda dazzles with upset win, sets up Round-of-16 clash with Sindhu at China Open (Ld)

Delnaaz Irani points out how looks still take priority over performance in the industry

Delnaaz Irani points out how looks still take priority over performance in the industry

Punjab Hockey League to commence from Aug 31 with largest ever prize pool

Punjab Hockey League to commence from Aug 31 with largest ever prize pool

India moves from mobile phone assembler to global manufacturing hub: Industry

India moves from mobile phone assembler to global manufacturing hub: Industry

Payal Ghosh claims South has more clarity & professionalism compared to Bollywood

Payal Ghosh claims South has more clarity & professionalism compared to Bollywood

New creche opens at Haryana Civil Secretariat, boosting support for working parents

New creche opens at Haryana Civil Secretariat, boosting support for working parents

Rahul Dev talks about evolving and adapting after loss of his brother Mukul Dev

Rahul Dev talks about evolving and adapting after loss of his brother Mukul Dev

Multidimensional poverty in India has fallen from 29 pc to 11 pc in 9 years: Minister

Multidimensional poverty in India has fallen from 29 pc to 11 pc in 9 years: Minister

Manish Wadhwa talks about exploring both wisdom and ego in 'Shankar- The Revolutionary Man'

Manish Wadhwa talks about exploring both wisdom and ego in 'Shankar- The Revolutionary Man'

Bigger canvas, shot across multiple locations: Nandita Roy-Shiboprosad Mukherjee shed light on grandeur of ‘Raktabeej 2’

Bigger canvas, shot across multiple locations: Nandita Roy-Shiboprosad Mukherjee shed light on grandeur of ‘Raktabeej 2’