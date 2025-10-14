October 14, 2025 6:58 PM हिंदी

Shah Rukh Khan reveals why Alia Bhatt missed receiving her Filmfare award for 'Jigra'

Shah Rukh Khan reveals why Alia Bhatt missed receiving her Filmfare award for “Jigra”

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) It was a proud moment for Bollywood star Alia Bhatt at the recently held Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad as she bagged the Best Actress trophy for her outstanding performance in the movie "Jigra".

Though the actress couldn't attend the event in person, the award was graciously collected by filmmaker and her mentor, Karan Johar, on her behalf. During the award night, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was hosting the show, informed the audience of the reason behind Alia's absence from the show. "Alia couldn't be here because she is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie," he said.

While Shah Rukh Khan did not reveal the project or divulge more details, reports suggest that Alia is working on Bhansali's much-awaited film "Love & War". The movie co-stars her husband – Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor – along with Vicky Kaushal. Talking about "Jigra", the movie marked another powerful performance by Bhatt, who had also co-produced the movie under her banner, 'Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Karan Johar's 'Dharma Productions.'

Directed by Vasan Balan, the movie alongside Alia also starred actor Vedaang Raina and revolved around the beautiful and emotional story of a sister and her brother and how she tries her best to save him from peril. Alia earlier expressed gratitude for the award and wrote a note on her social media account. “This one will always stay closest to my heart … not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life.”

She further thanked the makers and wrote, “@vasanbala, thank you for seeing it the way you did. @vedangraina, #VivekGomber, #ManojPahwa, @rahulr_23, @yuvvrajjviijan, @dheerhira... thank you for the honesty you brought to every frame.” She further wrote, “So grateful to @filmfare for the honour and to everyone who found a piece of themselves in this film. I wish I could’ve been there to hold that moment in person, but my heart is full all the same.”

She added, “It felt truly full circle, @karanjohar, @dharmamovies, @grish1234 and @eternalsunshineproduction coming together for this one. And I’ll always be thankful for my real-life Jigra, @shaheenb, for being my calm through it all. For now, all I can say is “Taara na disse, ya chaann kho jaawe. Tenu sang rakhna.”

Talking about "Love & War", the movie is touted to be a romantic drama helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film marks Bhansali's reunion with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi and promises to bring together an extraordinary trio of powerhouse performers.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Women's World Cup: Skipper Athapaththu and Nilakshika’s fifties guide Sri Lanka to 258/6 v NZ (Credit: ICC/X)

Women's World Cup: Skipper Athapaththu and Nilakshika’s fifties guide Sri Lanka to 258/6 v NZ

ISSF World C’ship Shotgun: Focus shifts to trap events as India look to renew medal hunt (Credit: NRAI)

ISSF World C’ship Shotgun: Focus shifts to trap events as India look to renew medal hunt

Bihar polls: BJP’s candidate list reflects caste and gender balance

Bihar polls: BJP’s candidate list reflects caste and gender balance

Govt will support initiative to make Andaman next major hub for global internet data

Govt will support initiative to make Andaman next major hub for global internet data

Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

The never-ending cycle of terrorism in Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

The never-ending cycle of terrorism in Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs: Experts

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs in India: Experts