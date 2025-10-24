October 24, 2025 10:26 PM हिंदी

Shah Rukh Khan pays a heartfelt tribute to late Piyush Pandey

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has paid a heartfelt tribute to advertising king Piyush Pandey who passed away on October 24.

Taking to his X, formerly Twitter, account, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun." It was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in peace, my friend. Will miss you lots."

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao too offered condolences to the legend. Taking to his social media account, he remembered Piyush Pandey as the “Sam Manekshaw of Indian Advertising”. Rao, praising his unmatched understanding of Indian society, his ability to connect with both newcomers and veterans in the industry, and his irreplaceable talent and courage, shared a monochrome image of the late legendary advertising guru.

He further wrote, “Piyush Pandey, sir, in my eyes, was the general of the Indian advertising world, who used to stand in the front row with his pen on every small and big creative front. Every obstacle had a break. Their grip on Indian society was amazing, especially since he was the advertising guru who understood rural India better.”

He added, “Whether it is a novice writer or a veteran client, Pandey Saab used to make a relationship with a bit of betkalluffy. He was Sam Manekshaw, General of Indian Advertising, rich with unique talent and courage; no one can replace him. Salute!!! #piyushpandey #rip.” Several notable personalities from the Indian film industry paid tribute to the late Piyush Pandey.

For the uninitiated, Piyush Pandey, who was a Padma Shri awardee and an advertising stalwart, passed away on Friday at the age of 70. The advertising legend had served as Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide at Ogilvy and had been fighting an infection that had recently worsened, the agency confirmed.

In a statement, the agency said, “To our entire Ogilvy family, it is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn.

He passed away peacefully this morning. I cannot even imagine how each one of us is going to process this terrible loss in our own way.”

--IANS

rd/

