September 12, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan hopes son Aryan Khan didn’t trouble Diljit Dosanjh during ‘Tenu Ki Pata’ recording

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, took to social media to express his gratitude to singer Diljit Dosanjh for his kindness and support.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Veer-Zaara’ actor shared a video featuring Diljit and his son Aryan Khan. In the clip, the Punjabi singer is seen recording the song “Tenu Ki Pata,” while Aryan sits in the recording room, enjoying the session. The young star also arranged for Diljit to talk to Shah Rukh Khan over a video call. The clip further captures Aryan and Diljit sharing a warm hug and bonding.

In the caption of his post, SRK also humorously mentioned his son Aryan, hoping he wasn’t too much trouble during the song recording. The ‘Dilwale’ actor also promoted the release of the song “Tenu Ki Pata” and the Netflix show “The Ba**ds of Bollywood,” which premieres on 18 September.

The 59-year-old actor wrote, “A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi to Diljit paaji….you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn’t trouble u too much. Love u. #TenuKiPata out now! Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix.”

On September 11, the makers released the third song from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, “Tenu Ki Pata.” The foot-tapping number is composed, arranged, and produced by Ujwal Gupta, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Diljit Dosanjh and Ujwal Gupta. The track also includes a special twist—Aryan Khan, who directed the show, lends his voice for a few lines, marking his debut as a singer.

“The Ba**ds of Bollywood” will mark the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, the series is created and directed by Aryan himself, alongside co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Set in a stylised yet chaotic world, the show will premiere on Netflix on September 18.

The star-studded cast includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi.

