Shah Rukh Khan formally launches son Aryan Khan, shares stage for the first time

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) It is a big day for Shah Rukh Khan as he formally introduced his son Aryan Khan to the world during the trailer launch event of Aryan's directorial debut, "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood".

SRK was seen gracing the stage with his son Aryan and wife Gauri Khan, all three of them looking stunning in black. The father and son duo were seen spreading their charm on the stage together.

Addressing the gathering, Aryan said, "Ab main aap sab se kehna chahta hu....ab main ap sab se kehna chahta hu..(I want to say to all of you)."

However, he gets stuck and seems clueless as to what he should say next.

After a short pause, he continued, "Teleprompter band ho chuka hai aur mere paas kuch nahi hai bolne ko. Ab jo bhi bolega mera show bolega. (The teleprompter is off, and I have nothing more to say. Now, whatever I need to say, my show will say it)."

Refreshing your memory, while promoting his film "Zero", King Khan admitted that Aryan is his “setup” for the future.

Revealing that his son has no interest in acting, SRK said, “My son does not want to act; he wants to make films. He writes a bit, and he writes quite well. He’s learning to be a film director or writer. He is my setup for the future. When no big director wants to work with me, I’ll bring my own big director.”

Additionally, during a conversation with David Letterman, Shah Rukh shared that Aryan himself believes that acting is not his forte.

“He (Aryan) doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too, but he’s a good writer.", SRK admitted.

Produced by Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan, under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, and co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood" is likely to reach the audience soon.

