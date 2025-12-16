December 16, 2025 1:44 PM हिंदी

Ashutosh Rana expresses pride as wife Renuka Shahane bags two recent awards

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana has expressed his pride and joy as his wife, Renuka Shahane, clinched two Filmfare Awards.

Celebrating her remarkable achievements, he highlighted her talent and dedication, applauding her success as both a filmmaker and an actor. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ashutosh shared images featuring Renuka, where she is seen proudly holding her Filmfare trophies.

The ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actress beams with joy while posing for the camera. Applauding his wife, Ashutosh Rana wrote, “The subject of ultimate joy is that today, Parampriya Renuka ji received two "Filmfare" awards. 1- "Best Director" short for "Dhavpatti". 2- "Best Supporting Actor" Comedy for "Dupahiya" Web Series.”

"Dhavpatti" is an animation film which was written, produced and directed by Renuka ji. Dhawpatti has also been selected in the long list of Oscar Awards. Hearty congratulations to you and congratulations to you dear Renuka ji. May the blessings of Lord Gurudev continue to be like this. May your creativity and imagination continue to grow. May you be very successful,” added Ashutosh.

Notably, Ashutosh Rana has frequently expressed pride in his wife Renuka Shahane’s work. In fact, in an interview with IANS, the actor shared his excitement at the prospect of collaborating under the direction of his wife. He appreciated her talent both as an actress and as a filmmaker. When asked about collaborating with his wife, Renuka Shahane, on screen, the Dushman actor said, “To date, audiences have only seen us together in a marital context. I want her to direct me because she is a great actress, a talented writer, and an excellent director. I’m eager to work as an actor under her direction.”

For the unversed, Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane tied the knot in 2001 and are proud parents of two sons. The couple first met during a preview of a Hansal Mehta film. While the movie was never released, it proved to be the start of their journey together.

--IANS

