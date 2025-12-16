POCO C85 5G 1st sale goes live, with best battery experience at a disruptive price

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) POCO, one of India’s most trusted consumer technology brands, has kicked off the first sale of its all-new POCO C85 5G, exclusively on Flipkart.

Equipped for the best battery experience, the POCO C85 5G packs a 6000mAh battery that delivers over two days of power.

It offers 33W fast charging, where individuals can get a 50 per cent charge in just about 28 minutes. In addition, a 10W wired reverse charging allows the device to double as a portable power bank for mobiles, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, and other accessories. This power-packed phone sets a new benchmark under Rs 12,000.

The POCO C85 5G lets you flaunt your style effortlessly, boasting a sleek, modern design with a quad-curved back, a slim 7.99mm profile, and a premium dual-tone finish in Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black.

Powered by the highly efficient MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, it delivers ultra-smooth, lag-free performance for everything from gaming to multitasking. Meanwhile, the 50MP AI dual-camera setup ensures your most meaningful moments are captured in stunning clarity.

The POCO C85 sale is live exclusively on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, Rs 11,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, and Rs 13,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

As part of the launch offer, consumers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 using HDFC, ICICI, or SBI Bank credit and debit cards, or opt for a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus on eligible devices.

Additionally, a three-month no-cost EMI is available across both credit and debit cards. These offers are only applicable for the first day of sale.

Why choose POCO C85 5G

The smartphone offers the best battery experience with a 6000mAh battery offering over two days of use, paired with 33W fast charging and a highly practical 10W wired reverse charging feature.

It features a quad-curved back for an excellent in-hand feel, a slim 7.99mm profile, a premium dual-tone finish, and a distinctive camera deco that stands out effortlessly.

POCO C85 5G comes with the segment's largest 6.9-inch display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth scrolling, swiping, gaming, and binge-watching.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300, the smartphone delivers impressive performance with an AnTuTu score of over 450K.

It runs HyperOS 2.0 on Android 15 out of the box and offers the segment’s best software promise -- 2 Android upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

As compared to its predecessor, POCO C85 5G takes a big leap forward with a more powerful battery, an upgraded, larger, and sharper display, and a premium quad-curved back design that ensures exceptional in-hand comfort.

POCO C85 has been designed for young, dynamic users seeking trendy yet functional devices. Don’t Miss Out! First Sale Offers LIVE ONLY on Flipkart. Grab yours before it’s gone!

--IANS

na/