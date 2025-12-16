India, Jordan discussed possibility of using nuclear energy as clean form of energy: MEA

Amman, Dec 16 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that India and Jordan held a "general discussion" on the possibility of using nuclear energy as a clean form of energy.

While addressing a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jordan on Tuesday, Secretary (South), MEA, Neena Malhotra, noted that the two sides were of the opinion that nuclear energy can be a very clean form of energy, especially when discussing climate change.

PM Modi held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Al Husseiniya Palace on Monday. This is Prime Minister Modi's first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan -- he had earlier transited through Jordan in February 2018 while on his way to Palestine.

When asked about the elements of civil nuclear cooperation that were discussed during the meeting on Monday, Malhotra responded, "Civil nuclear energy is supposed to be nowadays a very, very clean energy, and there were general discussions with the Jordanian side on the possibility of the use of nuclear energy as a clean form of energy. There were no specifics as of now, but they are both of the view that this is a form of energy which can be a very clean form of energy, especially now when we are talking about climate change, etc."

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that he shared an eight-point vision to further deepen India's ties with Jordan, which includes trade and economic cooperation, fertilisers and agriculture, Information Technology, healthcare, infrastructure, critical and Strategic Minerals, civil nuclear cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

Describing his discussions with King Abdullah II as "productive", PM Modi lauded Jordan's King for his commitment towards vibrant ties between the two nations.

"Held productive discussions with His Majesty King Abdullah II in Amman. His personal commitment towards vibrant India-Jordan relations is noteworthy. This year, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our bilateral diplomatic relations. This milestone will continue to inspire us to move forward with renewed energy in the times ahead," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi also shared the outcomes of his Jordan visit and said that these mark a "meaningful expansion" of the partnership between the two nations.

PM Modi proposed that both countries should aim to enhance bilateral trade to USD 5 billion and also called for collaboration between Jordan's digital payment system and India's United Payments Interface(UPI).

On the occasion of the visit, the two sides finalised Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "These outcomes mark a meaningful expansion of the India-Jordan partnership. Our cooperation in new and renewable energy reflects a shared commitment to clean growth, energy security and climate responsibility."

He further said that the collaboration in water resources management and development will help both nations to share best practices in conservation, efficiency and technology, ensuring long-term water security.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the Twinning Agreement between Petra and Ellora will open new avenues for heritage conservation, tourism and academic exchanges.

"The renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme (2025-2029) will deepen people-to-people ties. Sharing our digital innovations will support Jordan's digital transformation and promote inclusive governance," PM Modi added.

These agreements would give a major boost to India-Jordan bilateral ties and friendship.

Additionally, during their meeting, both leaders shared perspectives on the developments in the region and on other global issues. They reiterated the importance of restoring peace and stability in the region.

PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for efforts being made to achieve a durable peace in the region.

