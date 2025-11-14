Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan break into ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ dance, make fans nostalgic

Mumbai Nov 14 (IANS) A recent moment instantly transported fans to the prime era of Bollywood, when Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan recreated the magic of Chaiyya Chaiyya at an event hosted by a Dubai-based developer.

The iconic actor-director duo, known for their long-standing friendship and other memorable collaborations, took to the stage together and left the audience cheering in nostalgia. Both SRK and Farah arrived in smart black outfits. What followed next was a surprise performance that became the highlight of the evening.

As the opening beats of Chaiyya Chaiyya filled the venue, Farah and Shah Rukh Khan broke into the signature hook steps of the song, making fans go gaga. For the uninitiated, the song originally featured in the 1998 film Dil Se, a movie directed by Mani Ratnam. Chaiyya Chaiyya was shot atop a moving train, making it one of the most difficult Bollywood songs shot.

The song not only put on display Shah Rukh Khan's charismatic personality but also marked an important milestone in Farah Khan's journey as a choreographer. For Shah Rukh Khan, Chaiyya Chaiyya remains one of the most celebrated performances of his career. Even after decades of the song's release, it is still a big hit at Indian parties and Indian wedding functions.

For the uninitiated, the song also starred Malaika Arora Khan dancing with Shah Rukh. Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's association goes a long way back, to the early 90s. Back then as a choreographer, Farah Khan had choreographed an umpteen number of songs that featured Shah Rukh Khan, making them a super hit.

In fact Farah Khan's debut as a director with the movie Main Hoon Na starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

–IANS

rd/