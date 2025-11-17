Shadab Khan’s independent documentary 'I Am No Queen' enters the 98th Academy Awards race

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Shadab Khan’s documentary feature, "I Am No Queen", has officially made a place for itself in the 98th Academy Awards Documentary Feature race.

At the moment, the drama is featured in the Academy Screening Room - a privilege earned by meeting a stringent qualification criteria for the Documentary Feature category, followed by voting by the Documentary Branch.

"I Am No Queen" sheds light on the unique struggles and triumphs of students across the world.

Its unflinching examination of identity, migration, and resilience, based on the struggles of students moving from the third world to the first world, resonated so deeply that it directly contributed to meaningful policy reforms for international students in Canada.

The massive impact created by the drama even managed to garner the attention of senior Canadian officials, who ended up personally recommending the documentary as a potential Oscar contender.

Talking about the film’s message, Shadab Khan said, "I am truly honored to have I Am No Queen featured in the Academy Screening Room. The film is based on the struggles of a student from a third-world country who travels to a first-world nation in search of dignity, opportunity, and survival."

Revealing what the success of the drama implies, "Its success is a message that independent voices, fueled by collaborative passion, can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest studio features. We humbly seek the support of the Academy and the public,” the director added.

The core cast of the movie includes Fatima Iqbal Alvi and Vaibhav Sharma, with the story penned by director Shadab Khan, along with Minu Basi.

Known for his raw emotional storytelling, Shadab Khan's distinguished filmography includes "X or Y" (23 international awards) and "Rabia and "Olivia" (13 global awards).

--IANS

pm/