July 15, 2025

Shabir Ahluwalia: Want to be part of a project where my character makes a difference

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) It was in 1999 when he made his acting debut with the show “Hip Hip Hurray” and soon Shabir Ahluwalia became a television darling with his work in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin to Hoga, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat and Laagi Tujhse Lagan. However, the actor now agrees he has become hyperselective with his work.

Talking about why he’s become so selective when it comes to TV, OTT and films, Shabir told IANS: “Because I truly believe that I want to be part of a project where my character makes a difference. And if I don’t believe in a subject, how will I convince my audience, my viewers, my fans? I feel I owe them that — they’ve stuck by me for so many years.”

While selecting his scripts, the actor said he also carries a “baggage” in his head.

“That I am liable to entertain my audience. I need to make sure they continue to stay with me. When you’ve been acting over the years, it becomes about entertaining generations. Because every three, four, or five years, the generation is changing. You've got to reach out to them in whatever way possible.”

For Shabir, it’s about putting his best foot forward and making sure he selects the right project.

“And understand that there is huge power in saying no. It takes a lot. It’s scary at times. You feel like, “Oh, why did I say no to this? How is this going to translate in the future?” But it’s about conviction. It’s about God. It’s about your fans, your viewers. Believe in yourself. There is nothing purer than your instinct.

“When you read a script or get a narration, your instinct tells you what’s going to happen. Listen to that. Everything else follows.”

Shabir’s latest work is Sony SAB's romantic-comedy, "Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil”, a passionate, fun love tale set against the backdrop of a crazy household.

It follows Kairi, a determined young woman raising her three siblings, clashes with Yug Sinha, a lawyer sceptical of women and scarred by his past. What begins as a fierce rivalry, with the two clashing at home and in court, soon turns into an unexpected journey of love, healing, and redefining family.

