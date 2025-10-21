Shabana Azmi: The best party you can host is when you also have fun

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who held a Diwali bash at her home for her dear ones, believes that the best kind of party is one where even the host enjoys themselves.

Taking to social media, the actress shared glimpses from her Diwali celebrations and wrote: “What a lovely moment ! The best party you can host is when you also have fun! What started off as a small family Diwali party turned out to be a big do . Happy Diwali to all ! (Sic).”

Shabana shared a string of images from her Diwali celebrations, which was attended by her friends Ali Fazal, Divya Dutta, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Richa Chadha and many more.

She posted a picture with Tabu and Tanvi Azmi from her Diwali bash.

Alongside the image she wrote: “Happy Diwali everyone. Sandwiched between niece Tabu and bhabhi Tanvi Azmi on Diwali night.”

The National Award-winning actress on Sunday shared pictures with her 'Dher Saara Pyar' gang comprising of Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Shahana Goswami, Divya Dutt, Tannishtha Chatterjee, husband Javed Akhtar, and others.

Posting a happy group selfie clicked by Shahana on her Instagram, Shabana penned, "Happy Diwali gathering of Dher Saara Pyar gang to celebrate #Tiger Tan’s indomitable spirit and her glorious Busan award (sic)."

She further said that "Urmila Matondkar and Sandhya Mridul we missed you a lot."

Showing gratitude to the host for an amazing spread, Shabana added, "Anu thank you for the finger licking food and especially the Tender Coconut Panna Cotta . Javed has nicknamed it Tenco (Smiling Face with Open Hands Emoji) collaboration @jaduakhtar @tannishtha_c @tanviazmiofficial @diamirzaofficial @alifazal9 @balanvidya @therichachadha @konkona @shahanagoswami."

On Saturday, the 75-year-old actress issued a cute warning for the new dad, Arbaaz Khan. Congratulating Arbaaz on welcoming baby girl Sipaara, she warned the actor and filmmaker that the little one "will make you dance around her fingers".

Shabana wrote, "Congratulations #Arbaaz Khan on the arrival of #Sipaara. Warning : She will make you dance around her fingers . That’s the birthright of a daughter (sic)."

