Shabana Azmi says 'stay blessed, stay happy' as she wishes Zoya Akhtar on her birthday

Mumbai Oct 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi used social media to wish her step-daughter Zoya Akhtar on her birthday on Tuesday.

Posting a happy photo of the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' maker on her official Instagram handle, Azmi wished her with the following words, "Salgirah mubarak Zoya . Jeete raho khush raho . Bahut saara pyar aur duayein (three red heart emojis) (Happy birthday Zoya. Stay blessed, stay happy. Lots of love and prayers)(sic)."

For those who do not know, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar are Javed Akhtar's kids from his first marriage to Honey Irani.

Shabana celebrated her 75th birthday on September 18 in the presence of Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Rekha, and Vidya Balan, along with several others from the B-town.

Farhan took to his Instagram and wished Azmi on her birthday by posting an adorable picture of the two.

“Happy belated birthday, Shabana... Have the best year yet... filled with deep, meaningful conversation and frivolous antaksharis, work travel and girl trips, ambition and abandon... but please, please in this landmark year... say NO to cucumber sandwiches...!! Love you, @azmishabana18," his post read.

Recently, Azmi offered an insight into the Karwa Chauth celebration at Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s residence.

The veteran actress shared a photo from the get-together wihere she was seen posing with her husband, Javed Akhtar, Sunita Kapoor, and filmmaker Rumi Jaffery.

Azmi lauded Sunita for her exceptional hosting skills and eye for detail during the Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Calling her a “superwoman,” Azmi pointed out how Sunita perfectly juggles multiple roles — as a host, wife, and friend — all while staying true to herself.

Her note read, “At #Sunita Kapoor’s home. What stands out is her attention to detail and fabulous hosting skills. A superwoman who rocks every role while staying true to herself.”

