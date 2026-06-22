Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar sit hand-in-hand as Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Tum ho toh’ plays in background

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Award-winning couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar shared a heartwarming hand-in-hand moment during a musical evening, with Farhan Akhtar’s soulful track ‘Tum Ho Toh’ from the 2008 blockbuster ‘Rock On!!’ playing in the background.

The multiple National Award-winning actress shared a picture from a gathering, where the couple was seen seated side by side, sharing a warm moment as they held hands.

The actress added the track ‘Tum Ho Toh’ from the 2008 blockbuster ‘Rock On!!’ as the background score for the picture.

Shabana wrote in the caption: “Shared by @shankar.mahadevan who says this looks like we are listening to a private concert only for our ears @malgudi.uae @shankar.mahadevan and #K Ramakrishnan South Indian restaurant where we gorged on the best South Indian cuisine and were regailed by the whose who of the music industry @sonunigamofficial @salimmerchant #Sidharth mahadevan and #Shivam mahadevan @aakriti.kakkar @boman_irani #anushamani #pratibhasinghbaghel harshdeepkaur (sic)."

Going by Shabana’s caption, the gathering also featured renowned musical artists such as Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Sidharth Mahadevan, Aakriti Kakkar, Boman Irani, Anu Malik, and Harshdeep Kaur.

It was in 1984, that acclaimed poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar and veteran actress Shabana Azmi tied the knot.

On the work front, the actress is all set to play a villain for the first time in her career with the upcoming film ‘Awarapan 2’ starring Emraan Hashmi. “Awarapan 2” is directed by Nitin Kakkar, written by Bilal Siddiqui and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. The film is slated to hit theatres on 14 August 2026.

She also has Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie stars a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

It marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on, Partition Day, August 14, 2026.

--IANS

dc/