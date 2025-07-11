Shabana Azmi captures a sweet father-son moment as Javed Akhtar and Farhan enjoy ice cream during their holiday

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, on Friday, took to social media to share a heartwarming glimpse of her family holiday.

She posted an endearing photo of husband Javed Akhtar and stepson Farhan Akhtar enjoying ice cream together. Taking to Instagram, Azmi posted a candid photo of Javed and Farhan sitting at a small ice cream parlor, enjoying their treats. Shabana captioned the image, “Father and son enjoying ice-cream at a tiny ice-cream parlour. All indulgences allowed on holidays.”

Farhan Akhtar is the son of Javed Akhtar from his first marriage to screenwriter Honey Irani. After Javed married Shabana Azmi in 1984, she developed a close and respectful relationship with his children from his earlier marriage, including Farhan. The ‘Dabba Cartel’ actress often shares photos featuring Farhan Akhtar on social media.

Last month, Shabana Azmi shared a delightful glimpse from her ‘mad girls group’ gathering, which turned even more memorable with a surprise visit by Farhan Akhtar. In the photo, the veteran actress was seen striking a pose with her close friends—Divya Dutta, Shahana Goswami, and Sandhya Mridul. Farhan, too, joined the cheerful group, standing beside Shabana and sharing in the light-hearted moment.

“I must have posted this before can’t remember. It turned up on my phone and thought it would be fun to share. This is our mad group #Shahana goswami #Sandhya mridul, yours truly #divya dutta with a guest appearance by @Faroutakhtar,” wrote the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ actress as the caption.

Work-wise, Shabana Azmi was last seen in the crime thriller “Dabba Cartel,” which premiered on Netflix on February 28. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment, the series featured an ensemble cast including Anjali Anand, Jyotika, Sai Tamhankar, Shalini Pandey, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gajraj Rao.

She will next appear in the upcoming action drama “Lahore 1947,” directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol.

