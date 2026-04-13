Shabana Azmi applauds the state government for Asha Bhosle's dignified final procession

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi applauded the state government of Maharashtra for the dignified final procession of the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

She further appreciated BMC, Mumbai Police, and the Traffic control for handling the farewell in a respectful manner.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Shabana Azmi wrote, "Appreciation of the #State Govt for the dignity that was accorded to #Ashaji’s goodbye procession . #BMC , the #Mumbai Police , #Traffic Control and all the departments of Maharastra State for handling the momentous task with the respectful farewell an artist of her calibre deserved . Ashaji Amar Rahein (sic)."

Passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday at the age of 92, the last rites of Asha Bhosle were held in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Monday.

The mortal remains of the legendary singer were taken from her Lower Parel residence to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Her mortal remains were draped in the tricolour, as she was given full state honours.

Several prominent names from the entertainment industry, such as actors Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Padmini Kolhapure, and Vivek Oberoi, singers Anup Jalota and Shaan, and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy attended the last rites and paid their last respects to the deceased.

Many big names from the political world, including Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray, the Member of Legislative Council of Maharashtra, and the MNS supremo Raj Thackeray, also paid their last respects to Asha Bhosle.

On Monday, mourning the loss of the legendary singer, Shabana Azmi, lauded Asha Bhosle's dedication to her craft.

Her heartfelt tribute on social media went like this, "Your fearlessness , your willingness to take up every challenge thrown at you, your single minded dedication to your craft reflects in every song you ever sung . I salute you Ashaji my most favourite singer of all time.Thank you for your songs (red heart emoji)."

--IANS

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