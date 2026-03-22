Shaan's train journey turned musical with a beautiful rendition of 'Dil Leke Darde Dil De Gaye'

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Singer Shaan's train compartment turned into a concert as he shared a beautiful rendition of his song "Dil Leke Darde Dil De Gaye" from the 2009 movie "Wanted".

The clip uploaded by Shaan on his official social media handle showed him getting on the train and enjoying the beautiful view from the window.

Next, we see one of the co-passengers requesting him to sing the song, which Shaan obliged happily.

Shaan's soulful voice seemed to have captivated all present, who were even heard praising him.

He also sang another one of his very famous tracks, "Tanha Dil".

In the caption, Shaan admitted that the trip brought back some fond memories for him.

"Travelling in Gitanjali Express after ages brought back so many memories (sic)," he wrote.

In the meantime, Shaan, who has been living in Mumbai with his family for several years now, said that Mumbaikars know how to stay happy and positive in every situation.

Speaking to IANS, he admired the resilience of the residents of Mumbai, who remain positive and cheerful despite constant challenges such as infrastructure issues, travel hassles, and pollution.

Shaan said, “Millions of people come every day in our city. Of course, infrastructure, travel, pollution, there are many things that are problematic. But we are slowly getting good solutions and answers for all of them. One very good thing is that people in Mumbai are still happy despite all this. We should all be proud of the people of Mumbai. We keep ourselves happy in all these situations.”

Giving the example of the people who travel by the local train, the singer added, “You can see how people travel in our local trains. You can see people smiling wherever you look. That is what I try to do. That is why I feel we should give happiness to people whenever we get a chance.”

--IANS

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