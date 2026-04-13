Shaan recalls Asha Bhosle's wish of ‘wanting to go singing’: Sur never left her

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Stalwart singer Shaan remembered legendary singer Asha Bhosle after her passing away on April 12.

The singer highlighted how the legendary singer had once expressed her desire away to continue singing till her last day alive.

Sharing a carousel post featuring some precious memories that he spent with the star singer, Shaan penned a heartfelt tribute.

“Just like hope is always alive … So is Asha Ji !!! Always alive … making every moment count .. her pursuit for perfection, her unparalleled level of versatility and professionalism, her unabashed unpretentious personality and offcourse her Zest for Life!!! And like she always said … “I want to go singing.. “ She sang till the very end .. Sur never left her .. She will never leave us .. etched in our DNA .. Her Voice encapsulated 8 decades of India!! Ashaji Forever,” further adding a folded hands emoticon.

In the first picture shared by Shaan, is a warm selfie of him with Asha Bhosle, with both smiling.

The second picture shows Shaan, Asha Bhosle, posing together for a click.

Asha Bhosle who passed away on April 12, left the nation in a state of sadness.

Reportedly, the legendary singer passed away following multi organ failure in the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

The entertainment industry along with many politicians and sportsmen took to their respective social media accounts to pay their tributes to the legendary singer.

According to the update given by Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, the legendary singer was admitted to the hospital on April 11, due to severe exhaustion and chest infection.

–IANS

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