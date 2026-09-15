SFJ steps up Punjab propaganda blitz ahead of Assembly polls; pays up to Rs 10K per poster

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) escalated its propaganda blitz across Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections in the state slated to be held next year, deploying local operatives to paint pro-Khalistan graffiti and distribute secessionist posters across rural pockets, according to intelligence officials.

Based on the instructions given by the SFJ chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is a proscribed terrorist, the group has decided to step up poster propaganda and vandalism.

An official said the primary focus of the pro-Khalistan outfit would be to create communal divisions, incite tensions, and intensify its poster propaganda campaign across Punjab.

“The SFJ has directed some of its members in Punjab to focus extensively on the rural parts of the state. They have been told to put out posters and also paint pro-Khalistan content on walls,” the official said.

Another official said that the SFJ has instructed its cadre to record their activities and send them to Pannun.

The idea is to circulate these videos in large numbers with the intention that it could not just lead to tensions in the state but also encourage many more youth to join the movement.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that Pannun has a very strong social media team.

“The Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) has invested a lot in this team as it realises the importance of propaganda. Moreover, the Khalistan issue will always remain in the discourse as long as the social media team can ensure that the content posted has a wide reach,” the official said.

Officials say that the concern is that the SFJ is, in particular, trying to target the areas in rural Punjab. This is a deliberate ploy by the outfit as it realises that the people in these parts of the state are more vulnerable than those who live in the cities.

Moreover, it is easier to spread misinformation in these parts of Punjab as they do not have much access to or are unaware of fact-checking tools.

The SFJ would not just try to propagate their pro-Khalistan ideology, but would also look to spread disinformation, particularly about religion.

This is a clear sign that the SFJ wants to drive a rift between the people and incite communal tensions.

The officials said another objective behind launching such a widespread campaign is to divert the attention of security agencies and keep them occupied with these activities.

“This would help those elements across the border to easily smuggle in arms and ammunition as well as narcotics,” the official said.

Last week, the Delhi police had arrested three men for painting pro-Khalistan graffiti at the Singhu border ahead of the BRICS Summit. The police had learnt that this was done at the behest of the SFJ.

The graffiti painted read, “Dismantle Modi’s BRICS”, “Khalistan SFJ”, “Khalistan Zindabad” and “SFJ Khalistan America First”.

The fresh push that is being made by the SFJ comes at a time when the security agencies are busy preparing for the elections in Punjab. Further, the security agencies are also busy with the drone menace from Pakistan. These highly sophisticated drones have stressed the security agencies as they use technology which is extremely hard to trace.

The drones have been dropping off arms, ammunition and narcotics in large numbers. The proceeds of the same are being used to fund terror in Jammu and Kashmir and also revive the Khalistan movement in Punjab.

The drone menace is one of the biggest challenges for the Indian security agencies. An official said that it is not just about tracking or stopping a drone. The technology needs constant upgrading as the drones that are being sent by narcotic smugglers in Pakistan are highly sophisticated.

Officials said those engaged to carry out activities for the SFJ are paid well to complete the tasks assigned to them. The outfit has been deliberately choosing young people who have no previous police records, making it difficult for security agencies to identify them.

Moreover, the tasks assigned to them are relatively simple. The SFJ pays Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for putting up each propaganda poster, with the money being channelled through its operatives and contacts in Punjab.

The SFJ has also been looking for drug addicts to carry out such activities. They are considered easy targets as they are often in need of money to buy narcotics, an official said.

--IANS

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