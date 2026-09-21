EAM Jaishankar arrives in Zurich, briefed on India-Switzerland-Liechtenstein ties ahead of UNGA visit

Zurich, Sep 21 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived at Zurich airport on Monday en route to New York, where he will lead the Indian delegation to the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Embassy of India in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein shared an update on X, saying Ambassador Kumar warmly welcomed Jaishankar at the airport. The ambassador also briefed the External Affairs Minister on the latest developments in relations involving India, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, including recent high-level visits.

“Amb Kumar warmly welcomed Hon’ble EAM @DrSJaishankar at Zurich airport en route to his official visit to New York to participate in UN General Assembly-2026. Amb Kumar also briefed Hon’ble EAM on the latest developments including high-level visits between India, Switzerland and Liechtenstein,” the embassy said in its post.

EAM Jaishankar is travelling to New York for the annual UNGA high-level session, with his address to the General Assembly scheduled for September 26.

The Ministry of External Affairs, announcing his visit, said: “EAM, S. Jaishankar will be leading the Indian delegation for the high-level week at the 81st session of the UNGA, New York, USA. The EAM’s address at the high-level session of the 81st United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for September 26.”

His visit comes amid heightened diplomatic attention on India-US relations following the passage of US legislation granting President Donald Trump expanded powers to impose tariffs on countries purchasing Russian energy.

The US House of Representatives recently passed the legislation, which allows for tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas. President Trump subsequently signed the Russia sanctions bill into law.

New Delhi has said it remains committed to safeguarding its energy requirements while maintaining diversified sources of supply. Following the passage of the legislation, the Ministry of External Affairs said India “remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people” and would continue diversified sourcing based on evolving market dynamics.

Against this backdrop, EAM Jaishankar’s presence in New York for UNGA is expected to provide an opportunity for India to engage with a range of international counterparts.

His visit follows the Zurich stop, where discussions also covered developments in India’s ties with Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

--IANS

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