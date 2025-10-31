Seven days to history: India counts down to 100 years of hockey glory

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) A century ago, on November 7, 1925, Indian hockey became affiliated with the FIH - and what followed was not merely the rise of a sport, but the birth of national pride. Within three years came Amsterdam 1928, and with it a historic Olympic gold that announced India as a hockey superpower.

Over the decades that followed, the tricolour dominated the world stage, earning eight Olympic golds - the most by any nation in hockey history - along with one silver and four bronze medals.

It has been a journey of brilliance, testing phases, and stirring comebacks. The golden era from 1928–1959 shaped India’s sporting identity; the 1980s and 90s challenged its legacy; and then came the resurgence - highlighted by the iconic Tokyo 2020 bronze and reaffirmed at Paris 2024 with another podium finish. Alongside the 1975 World Cup triumph and a rich haul of Asian Games medals for both men and women, hockey remains deeply woven into the nation’s sporting soul.

On November 7, 2025, India will pause to celebrate this remarkable century. The heart of the celebration will beat at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, where the morning will open with an evocative exhibition match featuring the Honourable Sports Minister’s XI vs Hockey India’s Mixed XI, uniting men and women on one field - symbolising the inclusive future of the sport. Hockey legends across generations will be honoured, the commemorative book “100 Years of Indian Hockey” will be unveiled, and a stirring photo exhibition will take spectators through iconic milestones - from Amsterdam to Paris, from the artistry of Dhyan Chand to the grit of modern champions.

But the celebration will not be confined to one stadium. It will echo across more than 500 districts, where over 1,000 matches and 36,000 players - schoolchildren, grassroots aspirants, veterans, and community teams - will take the field together. It will be a festival of sticks and cheers, of memory and promise - a nationwide salute to a game that once defined India and continues to inspire dreams.

Hockey India president Dr Dilip Tirkey shared, “This centenary reflects the soul of Indian hockey - its heroes, its resilience, and its beautiful resurgence. From our golden legends to today’s young stars, every step of this journey has shaped our nation’s sporting identity. As we celebrate 100 years, we honour our past and set bold ambitions for the generations ahead.”

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, “Hockey has always belonged to the people of India, and this celebration is for every fan, every player, every coach who kept the spirit alive. As we celebrate across more than 500 districts, we are not only remembering history - we are building the next century of Indian hockey together.”

As the country counts down to this landmark day, stadiums, schools, and fields across the nation are preparing for a celebration steeped in nostalgia, pride, and renewed energy. A century completed - and a new era ready to begin.

--IANS

ab/