Seven civilians extrajudicially killed by Pakistan forces in Balochistan

Quetta, Sep 2 (IANS) As many as seven Baloch civilians were extrajudicially killed by Pakistan security forces in Balochistan as the cycle of persecution continues amid a surge in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture across the province, a leading human rights organisation stated on Thursday.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that on Wednesday, three bullet-riddled bodies of Quddous Baloch, Neik Saal Baloch, and Nizar Arz Muhammad were discovered in the Sorap dam area in Buleda, Kech district.

The rights body stated that on September 30, Quddous and Neik, both drivers engaged in cross-border trade and residents of the Gardank area in Kech, were forcibly disappeared from Minaz city in Buleda by Pakistani security forces.

Additionally, Nizar Arz Muhammad, also a driver engaged in cross-border trade and resident of Jaien in Paroom, Panjgur district, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces from the same region.

According to Paank, the other victim of the extrajudicial killing by Pakistani forces on September 19 in Kech has been identified as 16-year-old Faraz Rasheed.

“A resident of Riaz Mohallah, Sangani Sar, Turbat, Faraz was forcibly taken from his home by the Pakistani Army in December 2024. After leaving school in the sixth grade, he worked as a mechanic in his father’s garage,” the rights body stated.

Alongside Faraz, three other bodies were discovered, including Tariq Hamza, Abdul Sattar, and Zaheer Baloch, all residents of Kech district.

Earlier on Wednesday, Paank vehemently condemned the heinous murder of an innocent young child, Hashim Abdul Qadir, who was ruthlessly shot by Pakistan army-backed death squads in the Buleda Minaz market in Kech on September 15.

According to the rights body, Hashim ultimately succumbed to his injuries despite desperate attempts to access medical treatment in Karachi.

“This cold-blooded assassination is a manifestation of the genocidal state terrorism and systematic extermination campaign waged by Pakistani security forces against the Baloch people, deliberately targeting even defenceless children to instil terror and crush our national spirit,” Paank stated.

--IANS

scor/as

