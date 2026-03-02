Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes onboard for ‘Tumbbad 2’

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has officially joined the cast of ‘Tumbbad 2’. The actor is expected to bring formidable depth to the sequel’s narrative.

While details about his character are still under the wraps, it’s suggested that he will play a pivotal role central to the film’s folkloric arc, one that promises psychological intensity and moral complexity.

Talking about the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared, “‘Tumbbad’ has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and I joined them in their journey. Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting. The character I’ll be portraying has many layers, and I’m looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team”.

With production slated to begin soon, Tumbbad 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated cinematic events in the making.

Producer-actor Sohum Shah said, “Bringing Nawaz Sir on board ‘Tumbbad 2’ feels incredibly exciting for us. He is an actor who brings an unmatched intensity and authenticity to every role he takes on. The character he will portray plays a very crucial part in expanding the emotional and psychological landscape of the sequel. With Nawaz Sir joining the team, we believe the narrative will reach a whole new level of depth and impact”.

Producer Dr.Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios shared, “We at Pen Studios are committed to presenting good content as hence with ‘Tumbbad 2’, we are taking the cinematic experience to a much grander level. Bringing Nawazuddin Siddiqui on board aligns perfectly with that vision. His craft, versatility, and powerful screen presence will significantly elevate the film”.

‘Tumbbad 2’ is spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios, led by Jayantilal Gada.

--IANS

aa/