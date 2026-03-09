Seven Baloch civilians extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces: Human rights body

Quetta, March 9 (IANS) At least seven Baloch civilians were extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, according to leading human rights organisations.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of two brothers, Nadil Baloch and Sher Jan, from Awaran district after they were subjected to enforced disappearance by Pakistani security forces.

The rights body mentioned that the bullet-riddled body of Nadil was dumped in the Kotu area of Jahoo in Awaran on March 8, after being held in "illegal detention" for approximately four months.

On the same day, the mutilated body of Sher was later discovered in the Teertage area of Awaran. He was forcibly disappeared on November 21, 2025, from Hub Chowki Main Bazaar by Pakistani law enforcement agencies.

Expressing grave concern, Paank stated that "the killing of these two brothers reflects the alarming continuation of the kill and dump policy widely reported in Balochistan, where individuals are forcibly disappeared and later found dead after prolonged periods of unlawful detention."

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians, Paank further mentioned that two young drivers were targeted and killed by a Pakistan-backed death squad in the Paroom region of Panjgur district on March 5.

The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Niaz Baloch and 20-year-old Zakir Baloch.

The rights body called for an independent and transparent investigation into the killings of Niaz and Zakir, while demanding accountability for those responsible.

Paank further revealed that the mutilated body of Haleem Baloch was recovered on March 6 in the Sarikuran area of Panjgur after being subjected to enforced disappearance.

According to the rights body, Haleem, a shopkeeper and resident of Khudabadan in Panjgur, was forcibly disappeared on February 20 from his home by individuals linked to a death squad.

Meanwhile, the human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that Hammal Hassani, a lawyer, was killed by personnel of Pakistan's Frontier Corps on March 6 in the Koh Sabz Palantak area of Panjgur district.

"The killing of Hammal Hassani follows a pattern human rights defenders have documented for over two decades. A Baloch civilian is seized, taken to a remote area, home, or checkpoints, and returned to his family dead, with authorities either labelling him a militant killed in a staged encounter or offering no explanation at all," the BYC stated.

In a separate incident in Panjgur, another driver, 19-year-old Umar Jan, was fatally shot on March 5 by a Pakistan-backed death squad in the Paroom region.

Condemning the brutal killing of Umar, the BYC said, "Over the last year, these killings increased and continued without consequence. Human rights organisations must ask the Pakistani state about the current situation in Balochistan. The life of everyone matters. Balochistan deserves justice. Without immediate intervention, the killing of the young and the innocent will continue, and the world will have chosen silence over humanity."

