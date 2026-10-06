October 06, 2026 5:15 PM हिंदी

ServiceNow unveils new AI tools to speed enterprise automation

ServiceNow unveils new AI tools to speed enterprise automation

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) ServiceNow on Tuesday launched AI Workflow Factory and Autonomous Engineer, two new solutions aimed at helping companies identify where artificial intelligence can improve operations and deploy AI-powered workflows across their organisations.

The announcement was made at the company's World Forum event in Mumbai, where ServiceNow said the new offerings are designed to address operational challenges caused by fragmented systems and legacy infrastructure.

According to the company, enterprises can use AI Workflow Factory and Autonomous Engineer to automate and scale business processes more quickly while maintaining oversight through ServiceNow's AI Control Tower governance platform.

"Customers in India and around the world are no longer asking whether AI can improve the business. They are asking how fast they can turn that improvement into measurable outcomes, safely and at scale," said Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer at ServiceNow.

AI Workflow Factory combines process analysis, workflow development and deployment tools into a continuous improvement model.

Moreover, the platform uses process mining to identify areas for improvement, while Autonomous Engineer and other AI tools help build, test and deploy workflow changes.

ServiceNow said the platform allows businesses to automate tasks across departments while keeping human oversight over key decisions and outcomes.

Industry partners including leading tech firms endorsed the initiative, saying it could help enterprises move from isolated AI projects to broader, enterprise-wide adoption with stronger governance and measurable business results.

The company said the solutions are particularly relevant for regulated sectors such as banking, financial services, insurance and telecommunications, where visibility, auditability and control are critical requirements.

ServiceNow cited findings from its 2026 Enterprise AI Maturity Index, which showed enterprise AI investment in India grew 119 per cent over the past year, highlighting growing demand for tools that can turn AI investments into business outcomes.

--IANS

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