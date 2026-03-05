Karan Johar thanks Kriti Sanon for being his “support poser” at Rashmika-Vijay’s grand Hyderabad reception

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar gave a sweet shoutout to Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon while attending the grand Hyderabad reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.

Taking to his social media account, Karan shared a picture from the celebrations and congratulated the newlyweds.

He also thanked Kriti Sanon for being his ‘support poser and a beauty.’

Karan wrote, “Congratulations to the gorgeous couple @rashmika_mandanna @thedeverakonda. Thank you @kritisanon for being my support poser and beauty tonight!”

To this, Kriti reshared the post and in reply to Karan, wrote, “Haha.. you’re the best poser who needs absolutely no support @karanjohar. Happy to be a part of this memory.”

The picture shared by Karan, features Kriti Sanon standing beside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, while Karan Johar is seen standing in between the couple.

Rashmika looks radiant in a red traditional saree with heavy gold jewellery, while Kriti opted for a black embellished outfit.

Karan opted for a cream traditional ensemble, and Vijay wore a cream-toned ethnic outfit

For the uninitiated, Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family in Udaipur.

As part of the wedding celebration, the two even visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to seek blessings for their new journey ahead.

While they were there, the couple also distributed sweets to the crowd gathered outside the temple.

Talking about the couple's Hyderabad reception, it was attended by some prominent names, such as Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar, and Radhika Sarathkumar, attended the grand function, along with some other celebs from the guestlist.

–IANS

