Mammootty's 'Padayaatra' shooting wrapped up

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who plays the lead in iconic director Adoor Gopalakrishnan's next Malayalam film 'Padayaatra', has now announced that shooting of the film had been wrapped up.

.Taking to his social media timelines to make the announcement, Mammootty wrote, "#Padayaatra PACK UP!"

It may be recalled that the Malayalam superstar had announced the title of the film in January this year.

Taking to his social media timelines, he had said, "My Next #Padayaatra."

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as both -- director Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Mammootty -- are considered icons of Malayalam cinema. More importantly, the two legends are coming together for this film after almost three decades.

'Padayaatra' will be the fourth film in which Mammotty will be working with Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Apart from Mammootty, the film will also feature actors Indrans, Grace Antony, Sreeshma Chandran and Zeenath among others.

Actress Grace Antony, who was visibly excited about being a part of the film, had taken to her Instagram page to express gratitude. She had said, "Sometimes life gives you the biggest surprises. Forever grateful for this one. Proof that dreams really do come true. Nothing more an actor can ask for..!! Proudly Presenting The Title Poster of @mammoottykampany's Production No.8 “Padayaatra” Directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan."

The film, which is being produced by Mammootty's production house Mammootty Kampany along with Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has its story, screenplay and dialogues penned by Adoor Gopalakrishnan himself along with K V Mohan Kumar.

Talented cinematographer Shehnad Jalal has shot the visuals for this film. Music for the film has been composed by Mujeeb Majeed and editing is to be done by Praveen Prabhakar. Shajie Naduvil has served as the production designer of this film, the make up of whose artistes have been taken care of by Ronex Xavier and George Sebastian.

Costumes for the artistes in the film are by S B Satheesan and sound design by Kishan Mohan. George Sebastian is the executive producer of this film, which has Meera Sahib serving as its associate director.

