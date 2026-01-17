Sergio Gor meets RBI Governor, discusses areas of increased cooperation

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday said he met Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra here, and discussed areas of increased cooperation.

Gor also visited the US Consulate in Mumbai during his first trip to the financial capital.

“Very much enjoyed meeting RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. We discussed areas of increased cooperation, including new state-of-the-art US technology,” Gor said in a post on X.

According to the US envoy, India will be invited next month to join Pax Silica, a US-led strategic technology initiative focused on semiconductors, artificial intelligence and critical supply chains.

In an earlier X update, Gor said: “Excited to kick off my first visit to Mumbai with a visit to our Consulate! Our dedicated team working hard to bolster the US-India partnership.”

He said that India and the United States remain actively engaged on trade issues, with the next round of discussions expected shortly.

Speaking briefly after taking office, Gor said India and the US are maintaining momentum in their trade discussions. He did not share details of the agenda but indicated that follow-up meetings between officials of the two countries are scheduled soon.

He said his mission would be to strengthen ties between what he described as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.

Gor described Pax Silica as a US-led initiative launched last month to build a secure and innovation-driven silicon supply chain. The initiative covers everything from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI and logistics. He said countries that joined the initiative in its first phase include Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Israel.

As new technologies shape the future, it is important for India and the United States to work closely together from the very beginning of such initiatives, he added.

—IANS

na/