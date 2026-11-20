Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently revisited one of the most memorable milestones of her career on the reality show, Kon Honar Crorepati.

She recalled how she choreographed ‘Pehla Nasha’ from the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Calling it her first song as a choreographer, Farah also remembered the unique challenge of creating the iconic sequence entirely in slow motion at a time when there were no monitors on set to help the team instantly check the shots.

The conversation began when host Madhuri Dixit asked Farah about the first song she had ever choreographed. Farah went back to the early days of her career when she created the iconic song, Pehla Nasha.

Farah recalled that creating such a sequence was particularly challenging because the technology that filmmakers take for granted today was not available to them at the time. “Aur uss time hamare paas monitor bhi nahi tha.” (And at that time, we didn’t even have a monitor)

Farah further said Aamir Khan’s dedication and willingness to rehearse repeatedly made the process easier. She recalled that the actor would practise over and over until every movement was precise. “Luckily, it was Aamir. A thousand times he would practice and he just used to get it bang on.”

Talking about Pehla Nasha’, the song went on to become one of the most iconic romantic sequences in Hindi cinema and was shot in a dreamlike slow-motion style. The song featured Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka.

Released in 1992, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was directed by Mansoor Khan and starred Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Pooja Bedi and the music was composed by Jatin-Lalit. ‘Pehla Nasha’, sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam, became one of the defining romantic songs of the 1990s.

–IANS

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