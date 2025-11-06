Sensex, Nifty post mild gains amid positive global cues

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Indian benchmark indices opened in green on Thursday, amid positive global cues, led by gains in automobile stocks.

As of 9.25 am, the Sensex was up 324 points, or 0.39 per cent at 83,783 and the Nifty edged up 67 points, or 0.26 per cent to 25,664.

The broadcap indices performed in contrast with benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.10 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 losing 0.24 per cent.

Asian Paints, SBI, L&T, NTPC were among the major gainers in the Nifty Pack, while losers included Hindalco, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy's Labs.

Among sectoral indices, except for Nifty Media, Nifty Metal and Financial Services, all indices were in the green. Nifty Auto was the major gainer, up 0.91 per cent, while FMCG gained 0.77 per cent. Nifty Metal lost 1.01 per cent.

India Inc’s second-quarter FY26 earnings season delivered a stronger-than-anticipated performance with a 14 per cent year-on-year earnings rise by companies in key sectors, especially mid-caps.

Brokerages noted that earnings upgrades outpaced downgrades after several quarters, indicating rising confidence in corporate profitability.

Analysts expect the resumption of sustained selling by FIIs and increasing FII short positions to weigh on markets for the near term.

"The holiday on Wednesday shielded the Indian market from mild turbulence in global markets. The US Supreme Court's hearing on Donald Trump tariffs will be in focus for the markets in the coming days. Observations by some judges that ‘President Trump had overstepped his authority’ is a significant development," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

If the final verdict is on these lines, markets would be volatile, with emerging markets, especially India, rallying smartly, he added.

Analysts placed immediate resistance at 25,700, followed by 25,450 and 25,800. On the downside, support levels are identified at 25,450 and 25,500.

The US markets ended in the green zone overnight, as Nasdaq added 0.46 per cent, the S&P 500 moved up 0.17 per cent, and the Dow lost 0.48 per cent.

Most of the Asian markets were trading in the green during the morning session. While China's Shanghai index added 0.88 per cent, and Shenzhen inched up 1.39 per cent, Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.45 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 1.69 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 1.58 per cent.

On the last trading session on Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,067.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of equities for the seventh straight session, purchasing shares worth Rs 1,202.90 crore.

--IANS

aar/na