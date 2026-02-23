'Seniors constantly pushing juniors to give absolute best,' India forward Sakshi Rana shares learnings from national camp

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (IANS) As the Indian women’s hockey team continues its rigorous training at the national camp in Bengaluru, the focus remains firmly on skill enhancement and tactical discipline. Under the guidance of chief coach Sjoerd Marijne and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard, the 18-year-old midfielder Sakshi Rana is utilising this opportunity to sharpen her game and learn from her experienced teammates.

For Sakshi, who made a memorable senior debut last year by scoring a goal against Spain, the camp is an invaluable environment for daily growth and physical conditioning.

“Whatever things we are lacking in, they are making us work on that day by day,” Sakshi shared regarding the camp's productive atmosphere. “Wayne sir is doing a great job focusing on how much strength and fitness is needed, and teaching us the importance of recovery. As for the structure, they are explaining everything slowly and clearly. The senior players are also constantly pushing us juniors to give our absolute best.”

Playing in the midfield early in her career, Sakshi’s naturally fast, attacking style of play was initially developed at the Pritam Siwach Academy in Sonipat under coach Kuldeep. Now, in the senior setup, the coaching staff is helping her balance that natural speed with tactical awareness.

“In our one-on-one meetings, the coach told me to keep doing what I am doing, but highlighted the need to improve my pre-scanning and on-field communication since I play in the center,” Sakshi explained. “In team meetings, we are focusing heavily on structure—how to hold the ball and knowing when to pass instead of dodging, because at the international level, the pressure comes very quickly.”

Her preparation has also benefited immensely from her recent stint in the Hockey India League. Competing with top international talent provided her with crucial exposure and a better understanding of high-level match preparation.

“After playing in the Hero HIL, a lot of confidence came in terms of communication,” she noted. “Watching foreign players like Yibbi Jansen play in the center also taught me a lot about how to approach the game.”

While her immediate focus is on absorbing everything she can at the camp, the team is simultaneously building up toward the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana scheduled from March 8 to 14.

Taking inspiration from senior teammates like Neha Goyal, Sakshi is simply keeping her head down and working hard so she is ready if the opportunity arises.

“Every day I step out thinking that I have to give my best,” Sakshi stated about her mindset. “If I go for the qualifying round, then I just have to come back winning. Right now, we just have to work hard every single day and execute whatever the coach has planned for us.”

India's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, matches will begin on March 8 against Uruguay, followed by a game with Scotland on March 9, and will conclude with their final match versus Wales on March 11.

--IANS

bc/